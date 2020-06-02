State-run COVID-19 testing sites temporarily closed as National Guard deployed to keep peace

Just as they were ramping up, multiple state-run COVID-19 testing sites are temporarily closed, including a busy Aurora drive-through site, as Illinois National Guard troops who assist at the facilities are being deployed to keep the peace.

The action is short-term but people seeking to get tests should check the Illinois Department of Public Health's website for information and phone numbers to call before going. Tests are continuing at health clinics partnering with the state.

The decision was made Sunday by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency amid increasing violence in Chicago and the suburbs, as looters took advantage of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis May 25.

The IEMA "ordered the closure of all Community Based COVID-19 Testing Sites in Illinois in order to protect staff and those utilizing these services. A reopen date will be announced as soon as determined," officials said.

National Guard troops were helping at numerous public testing facilities with crowd management but are now working with local police departments to reduce violence and protect property.

The state had focused on expanding testing sites across Illinois in April and May. Testing results are key to measuring the spread of the respiratory disease and is a metric used to gauge how quickly the state can reopen.

"It's one of the unfortunate consequences of what's happening," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday at a briefing. The National Guard "has done an unbelievably great job. We wouldn't have the kind of testing numbers we have across the state if the guard wasn't manning these posts."

But "it's just impossible at the moment."

Illinois Department of Public officials said more information would be forthcoming today about the closures.