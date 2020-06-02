State reports 113 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,614 new cases

The number of tests performed for COVID-10 dropped amid closures of testing facilities, Illinois Department of Public Health data indicated Tuesday.

Tests performed in the last 24 hours totaled 16,431, a 24% decrease from the seven-day average of 21,661.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois rose by 113 Tuesday, Illinois Department of Public Health officials said

The state also reported 1,614 new cases in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of Illinoisans who have died from the respiratory disease to 5,525 and cases statewide to 122,848.

Testing is an essential metric that the state uses to measure how soon it can reopen businesses in Illinois.

The Illinois National Guard has been assisting at public testing sites but has been deployed to prevent violence in municipalities across the state to prevent vandalism and violence in the wake of George Lloyd's death.