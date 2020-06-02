 

Some Des Plaines Park District facilities begin to reopen

  • The Golf Center Des Plaines driving range is now open, with golfers only able to utilize every other station. Entry to the range is on the south side of the building with exiting on the north side.

Daily Herald report
Updated 6/2/2020 10:23 AM

The Des Plaines Park District has begun gradually reopening of some of its facilities, in conjunction with the wearing of face masks indoors and social distancing under Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.

The Golf Center now allows foursomes every 10 minutes, has opened its driving range utilizing every other station, and is operating the short-game area at 50% capacity. Mountain View Adventure Center has reopened for mini golf and batting cages, but the skate park remains closed. Summer camps begin June 8 with reduced groups of 10. Some fitness classes with up to 10 participants will be held outdoors.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Officials anticipate reopening Chippewa and Iroquois pools and fitness centers during Phase 4.

For more details, visit dpparks.org/covid-19-information.

