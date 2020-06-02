Naperville woman killed, 3 others injured in St. Charles crash

Police investigate a fatal crash Tuesday involving two cars and a semitrailer truck in the 400 block of Kirk Road in St. Charles. Mark Black/for the Daily Herald

Police investigate a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on Kirk Road that left one person dead and three injured in St. Charles. Mark Black/for the Daily Herald

A Naperville woman was killed and three other people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a semitrailer truck in St. Charles. Mark Black/for the Daily Herald

Police investigate a fatal crash Tuesday involving two cars and a semitrailer truck on Kirk Road in St. Charles. Mark Black/for the Daily Herald

A 60-year-old Naperville woman was killed Tuesday morning in a head-on crash involving two cars and a semitrailer truck in St. Charles, authorities said.

A Volkswagen Beetle driven by Moira Simpson was heading north on Kirk Road about 7:51 a.m. when it crossed into the southbound lane near Ohio Avenue, sideswiped an oncoming Mercedes and then struck the semi head-on, according to a news release from St. Charles police.

Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger of the Mercedes were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, officials said. The driver of the semi was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The collision shut down Kirk Road for hours between Production Drive and Ohio Avenue.

Police are unsure what caused the Volkswagen to cross the centerline, Deputy Chief Erik Mahan said. An investigation is ongoing.