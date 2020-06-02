Kirk Road closed after fatal crash in St. Charles
Updated 6/2/2020 10:15 AM
St. Charles police say they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred this morning on Kirk Road north of Ohio Avenue.
Drivers are advised to avoid Kirk Road, which is closed between Production Drive and Ohio Avenue.
Additional information was not immediately available.
