Kane County Fair canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

Social distancing guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have led to the cancellation of the 152nd annual Kane County Fair, organizers announced Tuesday.

Held each summer at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles, the event is a long-standing tradition for local families, featuring activities such as 4-H Club exhibits, carnival rides, a monster truck show, a demolition derby and other live entertainment.

This year's festivities were planned for July 15-19. But amid the public health crisis, the fair's board of directors decided to shut down the event for safety and health reasons.

"This was the most difficult, yet most responsible decision that had to be made," board President Larry Breon said in a statement.

"We look forward to the time when health, safety and normal routines will return to our communities," he continued. "The Kane County Fair has been an integral part of many people's lives, and it will be our greatest joy to bring it back in 2021."

For more information, contact the Kane County Fair at (630) 584-6926 or visit kanecountyfair.com.