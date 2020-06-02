June 2 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Suburbs' portion

Since the outbreak began, there have been 62,930 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,807 deaths in the suburbs, which represents about half of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 32,940 cases and 1,581 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 46,733 cases and 2,145 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,495 cases and 77 deaths in Des Plaines, 717 cases and 33 deaths in Wheeling, 592 cases and 15 deaths in Streamwood, 576 cases and 11 deaths in Palatine, 571 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 474 cases and 37 deaths in Glenview, 471 cases and 12 deaths in Schaumburg, 447 cases and 26 deaths in Arlington Heights, 442 cases and 8 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 407 cases and 7 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 300 cases and 11 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 298 cases and 23 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 234 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 103 cases and 12 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 7,838 cases and 379 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 743 cases and 7 deaths in Addison, 713 cases and 9 deaths in West Chicago, 589 cases and 5 deaths in Glendale Heights, 472 cases and 10 deaths in Bensenville, 472 cases and 31 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 456 cases and 26 deaths in Carol Stream, 336 cases and 15 deaths in Lombard, 291 cases and 8 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 236 cases and 28 deaths in Elmhurst, 230 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 216 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 211 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 140 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook and 140 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 8,511 cases and 285 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 2,435 to 2,439 in Waukegan; 510 to 514 in Round Lake Beach; 335 to 339 in Mundelein; 260 to 264 in Gurnee; 145 to 149 in Vernon Hills; 125 to 129 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 115 to 119 in Wauconda; 95 to 99 in Lake Zurich; 80 to 84 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,514 cases with 188 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 2,980 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,531 in Elgin (Kane portion), 638 in Carpentersville, 241 in South Elgin, 228 in St. Charles, 157 in North Aurora, 144 in Geneva, 92 in Batavia, and 40 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,636 cases and 74 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• There have been 5,649 cases and 280 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 325 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 58 in Aurora (Will County portion).