Fox Valley police reports
Updated 6/2/2020 4:22 PM
Batavia
• The owner of a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue on the 500 block of North Randall Road reported at 4:41 p.m. Sunday that the car was vandalized across the entire driver's side.
• Someone broke a window at the Speedway, 1495 E. Wilson St., and stole cigarettes at 12:35 a.m. Monday.
Kane County
• An estimated $300 in damage was caused May 24 when someone drove ATVs through hay crops on the 4N600 block of Anderson Boulevard near Elburn.
