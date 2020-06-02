Elmhurst protesters dispersing after peaceful demonstration

Roughly 100 demonstrators gathered in Elmhurst this afternoon and early evening, but the bulk of the crowd began dispersing around 7:40 p.m. following eight minutes of silence in memory of George Floyd, the man who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The demonstrators spent most of their time on each of the four corners at York Street and North Avenue chanting slogans as passing cars honked their horns. The protesters were staying in one spot and making no attempts to move or block traffic.

There was a heavy police presence and the city has closed York Street from Church Street to North Avenue until further notice. All parking spaces in that area also have been closed.

Businesses in the city's downtown area were asked to close this evening as a precautionary measure and many already had boarded up their windows.

Officials said they remain on high alert. Police said they have received numerous calls reporting suspicious activity and are working with surrounding communities and the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.

DuPage law enforcement officials say they have seen a rise in crime after dark this week and are advising residents to stay home.