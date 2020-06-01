 

Volunteers flock to downtown Aurora to help after night of violence and looting

  • Monique Elizondo, left, of Aurora and other volunteers clean up inside the First Midwest Bank building in downtown Aurora Monday morning. Damage was caused during rioting and looting Sunday night. "It's our city and it's heartbreaking, so we came to clean it," she said.

      Monique Elizondo, left, of Aurora and other volunteers clean up inside the First Midwest Bank building in downtown Aurora Monday morning. Damage was caused during rioting and looting Sunday night. "It's our city and it's heartbreaking, so we came to clean it," she said. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Lizeth Quintana-Romero of Oswego, left, and Jasmine Rios of Aurora clean up broken glass in front of the First Midwest Bank in downtown Aurora Monday morning. The damage was caused by Sunday night rioting and looting. "It honestly just hurt me, seeing the city I grew up in be like this," Rios said. "There's a lot of positive memories from downtown growing up here and seeing it like this just really affected me."

      Lizeth Quintana-Romero of Oswego, left, and Jasmine Rios of Aurora clean up broken glass in front of the First Midwest Bank in downtown Aurora Monday morning. The damage was caused by Sunday night rioting and looting. "It honestly just hurt me, seeing the city I grew up in be like this," Rios said. "There's a lot of positive memories from downtown growing up here and seeing it like this just really affected me." Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comBrad Lemer, owner of CBD & Smoke Emporium in Waukegan, cleans up broken glass Monday morning. Windows were broken and items taken by looters late Sunday night at several businesses along Lewis Avenue near Glen Flora Avenue in Waukegan. "It's ashamed this happened in this community and there's a lot of family-run businesses. I look forward to rebuilding and being here for the future because I am part of the community too" Lemer said.

Hundreds of volunteers, many armed with brooms and other cleaning supplies, were working to make repairs in downtown Aurora Monday morning following an evening of violence and looting.

There were so many volunteers, in fact, that some said they couldn't find anything to actually clean.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"It's our city and it's heartbreaking, so we came to clean it," Monique Elizondo of Aurora said as she and other volunteers worked inside the First Midwest Bank building, which was damaged by vandals and looters.

Jasmine Rios of Aurora was cleaning up broken glass in front of the same bank.

"It honestly just hurt me, seeing the city I grew up in be like this," Rios said. "There's a lot of positive memories from downtown growing up here and seeing it like this just really affected me."

So many volunteers turned out Monday morning to help repair damage in downtown Aurora that some actually struggled to find something to clean up.
The volunteer effort came in the wake of a night in which one Aurora police officer was injured, three squad cars were set ablaze and completely destroyed, several businesses in downtown were looted and 14 people were arrested following protests that devolved into chaos.

Aurora police said protests initially were peaceful Sunday as part of an ongoing nationwide demonstration over the death of George Floyd, killed while being arrested by police in Minneapolis more than a week ago.

However, as night fell and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin issued a curfew, some demonstrators began turning violent, police said.

On at least two occasions, fire were set to two separate businesses downtown, police spokesman Paris Lewbel said.

Police also reported being shot at several times while trying to enforce the curfew.

Rocks, bricks and glass bottles were thrown at officers, resulting in injuries to one officer. The condition of the officer is unknown.

Three squad cars were set on fire and destroyed, police reported.

Aurora police requested assistance from numerous outside law enforcement agencies as well, which brought officers from agencies all over the state to help quell the violence.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

By 2:30 a.m., Aurora police reported the violence and unrest had been contained.

Police officials said a detailed damage assessment would be released today.

Any businesses or residents who need to report property damage should call (630) 256-5900.

