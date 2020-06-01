Two killed in Cicero in a day of unrest
Updated 6/2/2020 12:06 AM
Two people were killed Monday during unrest in Cicero as protests continued over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, according to a town official.
Spokesman Ray Hanania said in addition to the deaths, 60 people were arrested during the unrest.
Hanania told WGN Channel 9 that "outside agitators" entered Cicero "after being rebuffed by the closure of downtown Chicago. The only shots fired have been by these outside agitators and looters who are not Cicero residents."
Additional details were not available Monday night.
