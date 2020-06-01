Ruptured gas line sparks Naperville house fire

No one was injured in a late Sunday house fire on the 1700 block of Rutgers Court in Naperville.

Firefighters were called to the single-story home at 10:32 p.m. and found a fire in exterior making its way into the home.

Four residents and their two dogs safely got out of the home on the city's southeast side.

Firefighters determined the blaze had been caused by a ruptured natural gas line.

The gas line was crimped to slow the flow of gas into the house as firefighters attacked the blaze that had spread from a crawl space into the home's attic.

It took firefighters roughly an hour to extinguish the blaze once NICOR gas crews were able to shut off the flow of gas into the home.

The house was determined to be uninhabitable. No damage estimate was provided.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the gas line was ruptured.