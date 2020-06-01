 

Passionate but peaceful protest in Elgin

  • Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley and Commander Eric Echevarria, center and center right, join protesters on the steps of the police department after chants of "Stand With Us" during a protest Monday night outside the police station in Elgin.

  • Several hundred people gathered for a protest Monday night outside the police station in Elgin.

  • People raise their hand in prayer during a protest Monday night outside the police station in Elgin.

  • Several hundred people gathered for a protest Monday night outside the police station in Elgin.

  • A man protests the police during a gathering of several hundred people outside the police station Monday night in Elgin.

Updated 6/1/2020 10:58 PM

A protest remembering George Floyd with chants of "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace" took place passionately but peacefully Monday evening in Elgin.

The crowd of several hundred people gathered first along Kimball Avenue and grew as it made its way in front of the police station on Douglas Street. Police command staff, including Police Chief Ana Lalley, roamed through the crowd talking to people as other officers wore helmets, face shields or body shields, standing by and observing.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Malakie Gregory of Elgin said police were "magnificent," talking with people, taking pictures and even kneeling alongside people.

"I think it went very peaceful. We couldn't have asked for nothing more. It's tearful. I almost want to cry, it was so peaceful. It was really nice and genuine."

Lalley said the police department wanted to support its community.

"Some people are not happy, some people want to express their fear, their anger and their frustration, and we are going to continue to listen," she said. "We are going to continue to push our department forward with our community to make it better for our community."

Some people held signs remembering Decynthia Clements, an Elgin woman who was shot and killed in 2018 by an Elgin police officer after she came out of her vehicle holding two knives.

Donovan Summerville of Chicago, whose mother lives in the Elgin area, said good cops must stand against bad cops.

"We are sick and tired of the injustices in America," he said.

Devin Jones of LaSalle said it's also important for people to remember that the family of George Floyd has called for peaceful protesting.

"It's one thing to come out here and be all peaceful and everything like that," he said. "But if you're out here wilding, that's disrespectful to them."

