 

Pace service suspended at 7 p.m.; Metra won't run Tuesday

  • Pace service is expected to resume Tuesday morning but Metra trains will not operate.

    Pace service is expected to resume Tuesday morning but Metra trains will not operate. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 6/1/2020 7:46 PM

Amid uncertainly about safety, Metra will continue suspension of trains Tuesday. Meanwhile, Pace expects to resume operating buses Tuesday morning.

"For the safety of the public and our employees, Metra is suspending all service on Tuesday," spokesman Michael Gillis said. "We will provide updates on Tuesday about Wednesday service."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Pace suspended buses as of 7 p.m. Monday but will continue service at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Metra stopped trains on Monday following a weekend of protests and violence in Chicago and some suburbs, including Aurora.

Metra said its decisions were "for the safety of the public and our employees, and because of municipal travel restrictions that are limiting the ability of our workers to reach job sites."

Pace officials said its policies were in the "interests of public safety" Sunday night when it suspended buses; the agency resumed Monday morning.

The agencies acted this weekend after looting and violence broke out amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Floyd's brother pleads for peace; Trump takes combative tone
Related Article
Floyd's brother pleads for peace; Trump takes combative tone
 
Protests force Target, CVS and Walmart to close some stores
Related Article
Protests force Target, CVS and Walmart to close some stores
 
Suburban malls, stores shut down amid widespread fears of looting
Related Article
Suburban malls, stores shut down amid widespread fears of looting
 
Protests in Chicago turn violent, stores looted, Lightfoot imposes curfew
Related Article
Protests in Chicago turn violent, stores looted, Lightfoot imposes curfew
 
Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death
Related Article
Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 