Pace service suspended at 7 p.m.; Metra won't run Tuesday

Pace service is expected to resume Tuesday morning but Metra trains will not operate. Daily Herald File Photo

Amid uncertainly about safety, Metra will continue suspension of trains Tuesday. Meanwhile, Pace expects to resume operating buses Tuesday morning.

"For the safety of the public and our employees, Metra is suspending all service on Tuesday," spokesman Michael Gillis said. "We will provide updates on Tuesday about Wednesday service."

Pace suspended buses as of 7 p.m. Monday but will continue service at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Metra stopped trains on Monday following a weekend of protests and violence in Chicago and some suburbs, including Aurora.

Metra said its decisions were "for the safety of the public and our employees, and because of municipal travel restrictions that are limiting the ability of our workers to reach job sites."

Pace officials said its policies were in the "interests of public safety" Sunday night when it suspended buses; the agency resumed Monday morning.

The agencies acted this weekend after looting and violence broke out amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.