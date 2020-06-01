Pace buses back in service; Metra not operating today

Pace buses are resuming after service was suspended Sunday. Daily Herald File Photo

Pace buses with a few exceptions are running again today, but Metra service remains suspended for now following a weekend of protests and violence in Chicago and some suburbs, including Aurora.

Metra officials said they will provide updates today about Tuesday service, but "for the safety of the public and our employees, and because of municipal travel restrictions that are limiting the ability of our workers to reach job sites," trains will not operate today.

Meanwhile, most Pace buses will run except the I-55 Bus on Shoulder Express Service and Niles Free Bus Service.

Chicago ADA Paratransit is not operating south of Belmont Avenue, east of Western Avenue and north of 47th Street.

Pace halted buses in the "interests of public safety" Sunday.

The agencies acted after looting and violence broke out amid protests over the death of George Floyd this weekend.