Naperville, Glen Ellyn, Aurora advise businesses to close ahead of planned protests

Naperville closed city hall and advised businesses to shut down early in response to protest concerns Monday. Daily Herald file photo

Several DuPage County towns have advised businesses to close early and increased police patrols as a precaution in response to planned protests Monday night.

Naperville shut down city hall to employees and the public at noon and suggested that downtown Naperville businesses close as well as a result of multiple, unconfirmed reports of protests planned throughout the Western suburbs over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Naperville officials also advised residents to avoid the downtown area and call 911 if they witness any criminal or unusual activity throughout town. Updates will be posted to the city's website at Naperville.il.us and official social media channels.

In Glen Ellyn, village officials and police are aware of a planned gathering set to begin at the Lake Ellyn Boathouse at 7 p.m., followed by a walk to the downtown Civic Center and concluding at the boathouse.

"We expect this will be a peaceful gathering and respect the right of the people peaceably to assemble, but remind attendees that violent acts will not be tolerated," a village statement read. "Police will continue to have a heightened presence throughout the community."

Glen Ellyn police also have suggested downtown businesses close their storefronts by 5 p.m. "out of an abundance of caution."

Community members witnessing any criminal behavior or unusual situations should call 911 to report an emergency.

Aurora police issued an alert around 4 p.m. announcing a protest they expect to occur near the Fox Valley Mall and urged area businesses to close.

In Wheaton, the city has not requested any businesses to close Monday, Deputy Police Chief P.J. Youker said via email.

"We alerted targeted businesses of the potential threat yesterday and a majority chose to close early," he wrote. "No damage or looting has occurred."

Downers Grove has closed its village hall for the rest of Monday and Tuesday. Police confirmed looting at the Best Buy in a strip mall along Butterfield Road Sunday, but damage estimates were not immediately available.

Based on reports from witness, anywhere between 40 and 50 people looted the store, said Bill Budds, public information officer for Downers Grove police. Best Buy also was closed Monday.