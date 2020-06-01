 

Liquor, cellphone stores looted in Elgin

  • A Boost mobile store on McLean Boulevard in Elgin was looted Sunday night.

  • A front window of the Metro PCS phone store on McLean Boulevard is boarded up after being smashed by looters Sunday night in Elgin.

Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Updated 6/1/2020 4:18 PM

Two liquor stores and two cellphone stores were looted in Elgin late Sunday and early Monday, according to information provided by police officials.

Police officers made 357 premise checks from midnight Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday, Police Chief Ana Lalley said. Officers prevented two criminal incidents at businesses on South McLean Boulevard when people who appeared to want to commit burglary left the scene, she said. "These proactive efforts will continue as long as necessary," Lalley said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Lalley, who did not use the word "looting," said the crimes were:

• Two cellphone businesses in the 500 block of N. McLean Boulevard were burglarized around 10:35 p.m. The offenders were not located.

Windows were broken at 10:54 p.m. at a commercial store on the 300 block of South Randall Road. There were no arrests but four people were identified and a follow-up investigation is in progress, Lalley said.

• Windows were broken at 12:44 a.m. at an e-cigarette store in the 900 block of Dundee Avenue.

• A liquor store in the 800 block of Walnut Avenue was burglarized at 1:22 a.m. Another liquor store was burglarized at 1:34 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Chicago Street. The offenders were not located, Lalley said.

The looting in Elgin mirror crimes across the country in the wake of protests regarding the death of George Floyd, in which a Minnesota police officer was charged with third-degree murder.

Elgin police also assisted the city of Aurora on Sunday night, when two Elgin police vehicles were among three set on fire. An Aurora police officer was injured and several businesses in downtown Aurora were looted and 14 arrests made by police.

"I am proud of our Elgin officers for their dedication to our community and for responding to another city in their time of need," Lalley said.

"We will continue to serve our community in a professional and empathetic manner as we navigate through this emotional time in our country. We stand with you, Elgin, while we serve in our dual roles of protecting and serving our residents, businesses and visitors. Let's continue to be proud of our city and each other in both our action and words. "

