June 1 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Since the outbreak began, there have been 62,433 cases in the suburbs, 51.5% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,719 deaths in the suburbs, which represents about half of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 32,658 cases and 1,526 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 45,837 cases and 2,132 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,481 cases and 75 deaths in Des Plaines, 708 cases and 33 deaths in Wheeling, 584 cases and 14 deaths in Streamwood, 573 cases and 10 deaths in Palatine, 567 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 473 cases and 36 deaths in Glenview, 468 cases and 12 deaths in Schaumburg, 439 cases and 26 deaths in Arlington Heights, 438 cases and 8 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 406 cases and 7 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 299 cases and 10 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 292 cases and 23 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 234 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 102 cases and 12 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 7,773 cases and 373 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 739 cases and 6 deaths in Addison, 710 cases and 9 deaths in West Chicago, 582 cases and 5 deaths in Glendale Heights, 471 cases and 10 deaths in Bensenville, 467 cases and 31 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 453 cases and 26 deaths in Carol Stream, 332 cases and 15 deaths in Lombard, 286 cases and 8 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 234 cases and 28 deaths in Elmhurst, 229 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 215 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 205 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 140 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook and 139 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 8,456 cases and 279 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 2,435 to 2,439 in Waukegan; 510 to 514 in Round Lake Beach; 335 to 339 in Mundelein; 260 to 264 in Gurnee; 145 to 149 in Vernon Hills; 125 to 129 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 115 to 119 in Wauconda; 95 to 99 in Lake Zurich; 80 to 84 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,408 cases with 178 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts: 2,928 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,504 in Elgin (Kane portion), 627 in Carpentersville, 238 in South Elgin, 157 in North Aurora, 155 in St. Charles, 141 in Geneva, 91 in Batavia, and 40 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,584 cases and 73 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Monday.

Will County• There have been 5,613 cases and 277 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Monday.

• Cases per town include 321 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 58 in Aurora (Will County portion).