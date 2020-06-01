Illinois announces 23 more COVID-19 deaths, 974 new cases

State health officials announced Monday that 23 more residents have died as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, while another 974 are infected with the disease.

That's the smallest number of new cases since April 5.

It brings the state's death toll to 5,412 and the number of people who have contracted the disease to 121,234.

Today's infections came from a batch of 20,014 tests.

Over the past week, the state has averaged a daily infection rate of 6.2%. A week ago, that rate was 9.3%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is also reporting that 92% of the residents who have become infected by the disease have fully recovered.

At the beginning of the day, 3,215 residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 902 of those patients being treated in an intensive care unit, according to IDPH reports.

The northeast region of the state, which includes Chicago and the suburbs, is reporting 32% of standard hospital beds are available to treat patients.

On Friday, the state loosened restrictions on businesses and gatherings of 10 or less.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also ceased his daily press briefings at the start of the new phase and provided no new details of the state's activities related to the COVID-19 outbreak Monday.

Churches were allowed to have in-person services for the first time in months, though Pritzker urged religious leaders to maintain social distancing protocols since there is no cure for the disease or a widespread treatment.

However, much of the relaxed restrictions were overshadowed by local and national unrest after protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed a week ago while being arrested by police.

Weekend protests in Chicago and Aurora turned violent with attacks against officers as well as widespread vandalism and looting.

Many towns have enacted curfews and Pritzker activated nearly 400 National Guard troops to assist police.

Meanwhile, health officials are concerned the mass gatherings of the protesters could spur a surge in cases, which would slow the state's revitalization plans.

Regions of the state can see even less restrictions if hospitalization rates are stable or decline for 28 days, if infection rates stabilize or decline for 14 days and if enough hospital beds and medical equipment remains available.