 

Don't panic about expired registration, vehicle emission test

  • Illinois emissions testing stations and DMVs are reopening this week. Check the expiration date on your registration or license before going and remember there's a 90-day grace period due to COVID-19.

    Illinois emissions testing stations and DMVs are reopening this week. Check the expiration date on your registration or license before going and remember there's a 90-day grace period due to COVID-19. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 6/1/2020 5:30 PM

Illinois drivers with expired licenses or vehicle registrations shouldn't panic and crowd the DMVs or emissions testing stations reopening this week, officials advised.

Because of COVID-19-related closures, a 90-day grace period was enacted for driver's license and vehicle registration renewals, which require a current emissions test.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

State driver's services facilities closed March 17 and will reopen Tuesday. Emissions testing stations, closed since March 21, opened Monday with the exception of the Waukegan and Markham locations.

To reduce traffic and delays, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is recommending only motorists with vehicle registrations that expired in March or earlier get tested in June.

Numerous drivers flocked to Illinois Air Team testing stations Monday.

"Queues have been full, but our contractor, Applus, is getting them through expeditiously," IEPA spokeswoman Kim Biggs said. "Motorists have been cooperative and calm. We've been working with the locals as well."

Through June and July, driver's service facilities will focus primarily on serving new drivers, customers with expired licenses or ID cards, and vehicle transactions such as vehicle registration renewals, Secretary of State Jesse White said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

There are more than 700,000 expired driver's licenses and ID cards in Illinois and 1.9 million expired registrations.

The deadline for REAL ID cards has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021.

Patrons are required to wear masks at Secretary of State offices and abide by 6-foot floor markers. Plexiglass dividers have been installed at work stations.

At Air Team locations, drivers are requested to wear masks and come without passengers or pets.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Renewal deadlines extended for driver's licenses, vehicle registrations, gun permits
Related Article
Renewal deadlines extended for driver's licenses, vehicle registrations, gun permits
 
Related Article
Activists sue over Illinois' automatic voter registration
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 