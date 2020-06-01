Don't panic about expired registration, vehicle emission test

Illinois emissions testing stations and DMVs are reopening this week. Check the expiration date on your registration or license before going and remember there's a 90-day grace period due to COVID-19. Daily Herald File Photo

Illinois drivers with expired licenses or vehicle registrations shouldn't panic and crowd the DMVs or emissions testing stations reopening this week, officials advised.

Because of COVID-19-related closures, a 90-day grace period was enacted for driver's license and vehicle registration renewals, which require a current emissions test.

State driver's services facilities closed March 17 and will reopen Tuesday. Emissions testing stations, closed since March 21, opened Monday with the exception of the Waukegan and Markham locations.

To reduce traffic and delays, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is recommending only motorists with vehicle registrations that expired in March or earlier get tested in June.

Numerous drivers flocked to Illinois Air Team testing stations Monday.

"Queues have been full, but our contractor, Applus, is getting them through expeditiously," IEPA spokeswoman Kim Biggs said. "Motorists have been cooperative and calm. We've been working with the locals as well."

Through June and July, driver's service facilities will focus primarily on serving new drivers, customers with expired licenses or ID cards, and vehicle transactions such as vehicle registration renewals, Secretary of State Jesse White said.

There are more than 700,000 expired driver's licenses and ID cards in Illinois and 1.9 million expired registrations.

The deadline for REAL ID cards has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021.

Patrons are required to wear masks at Secretary of State offices and abide by 6-foot floor markers. Plexiglass dividers have been installed at work stations.

At Air Team locations, drivers are requested to wear masks and come without passengers or pets.