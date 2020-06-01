3 women cited in second Naperville park graffiti case

Three women have been cited for criminal defacement to property after spray painting "BLM" in blue and red paint on a partition and a concrete pad separating Cantore Park from Welch Elementary School in Naperville, park district officials said.

The graffiti was discovered Monday in the same area where racist graffiti was found on Memorial Day.

A rally for George Floyd was held in the park on Sunday.

The women will face a minimum 90-day suspension from the park system.

Park district crews immediately removed the graffiti, and the partition will be permanently removed on Tuesday.

"I recognize that, not just as a community, but as a nation, we are navigating many challenges and we're feeling pain, fear and mistrust. Everyone has a right to have a voice, but defacing public property is not the way to be heard," park district Executive Director Ray McGury said in a news release. "I remain committed, along with our city leaders, to encouraging dialogue in our community that is inclusive, thoughtful and productive, and not violent or destructive. We can make this goal a reality if we work together."

Naperville Crime Stoppers and private donors have offered a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those who painted the earlier graffiti that police described as "racist and gang-related."