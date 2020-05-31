Teens facing charges in Naperville car burglary

Naperville police have taken two juveniles into custody in connection with a car burglary.

Each juvenile has been charged with one felony county of burglary to a motor vehicle. They are accused of entering an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Aurora Avenue.

Police arrested the two about 4:30 a.m. Friday in connection with a burglary reported early that same morning.

Detectives are investigating whether the teens, one 15-year-old and one 16-year-old, may be involved in other burglaries reported in Naperville.

Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and never to leave keys, purses, wallets, phones or valuables inside to decrease the likelihood of being burglarized.