Suburban malls shut down over looting, safety concerns

Oakbrook Center mall in Oak Brook was one of at least four suburban malls to close its doors early Sunday after reports of possible looting and vandalism surfaced. Daily Herald File Photo

At least four suburban malls closed abruptly Sunday amid reports of looting or threatened vandalism at their stores, authorities said.

Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook closed as numerous reports surfaced online about looting at the mall and nearby businesses. Police confirmed the closure on Facebook, and in a follow-up post stated there were no looters and the mall is secure.

Lombard officials in a tweet said Yorktown Center and several surrounding stores closed early Sunday.

"Lombard has been notified by nearby communities that they are experiencing groups traveling along the Butterfield and Roosevelt Road Corridors, causing damage," the tweet reads. "Yorktown Center and many stores in the area have closed for the day, as a precaution. Updates will be shared."

Police in Schaumburg confirmed that Woodfield Mall closed early as a result of social media threats, but said no looting or property damage was reported.

And in Rosemont, officials at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago announced the mall was closed Sunday "out of an abundance of caution, and with the safety of our shoppers and retailers in mind."