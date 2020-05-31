State reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths as case total eclipses 120,000

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday that 1,343 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state and 60 more people have died from the coronavirus.

Statewide, 120,260 people in 101 counties have now tested positive for the virus and 5,390 have died.

The latest figures come as the state on Sunday reported 21,154 tests in the previous 24 hours, for a total of 898,259. The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 7%, according to the IDPH.

The large majority of the deaths reported Sunday occurred in the Chicago area, with 37 in Cook County, five in DuPage County. two in Kane County and three in Lake County.