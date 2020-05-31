Lake Forest woman killed in I-94 crash Saturday

A 45-year-old Lake Forest woman was killed Saturday night and a second woman seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Winnetka.

According to Illinois State Police, Kristine M. Kilmer of Lake Forest was driving a 2103 Volvo southbound on I-94 near Tower Road at 9:43 p.m. Saturday when for unknown reasons she lost control of the vehicle and it began to roll.

The vehicle rolled onto an adjacent frontage road, where it collided head-on with a 2019 Infinity driven by Laura K. Burdick, 32, of Indianapolis 32-year-old female of Indianapolis, police said.

Kilmer was killed in the crash and Burdick suffered serious injuries, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation.