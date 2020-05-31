Foul play not suspected after body found in Round Lake Beach

Police say foul play is not suspected in the death of a person whose body was found Saturday morning in a retention pond in Round Lake Beach.

Police located the body after being called to the 1300 block of Cedar Lake Road at 11:26 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

The identity of the person is being withheld pending notification of family, Round Lake Beach police said. The death appears to be an isolated event and there is no danger to the community, according to police.

Although no foul play is suspected, police say they continue to investigate the death with the Lake County coroner's office. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.