Feder: WBBM, Williams distinguish themselves with protest coverage

Coming off one of the worst weeks ever for WBBM-Channel 2 (including the most brutal round of layoffs in 12 years), the CBS-owned station redeemed itself Saturday night with its marathon coverage of protests, looting and fires in Chicago's Loop.

Credit veteran news anchor Jim Williams, who led more than three hours of nonstop coverage solo with solid professionalism and a wealth of insight. That's what comes with a lifetime in Chicago and decades of experience as a local journalist and former City Hall press secretary.

As chaos unfolded steps outside CBS 2's studios at Washington Boulevard and Dearborn Street, news director Jeff Harris flooded the zone with crews. Notable moments included reporter Jeremy Ross's eyewitness account of looting and arson at a Michigan Avenue sports store, and reporter Charlie De Mar's heartbreaking interview with the owner of Central Camera, who watched his 121-year-old family business burn to the ground. Read more at robertfeder.com.