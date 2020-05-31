Butler 53 teachers honor students

Four students in Butler District 53 recently were awarded the Oak Brook Education Association Citizenship Award.

Butler Junior High eighth-graders Hali Dib and Arjun Shah as well as Brook Forest fifth-graders Lauren Bilshausen and Quentin Cuenca received this year's awards. All students were honored during ceremonies held virtually.

Colleen Tarantino, vice president of the Oak Brook Education Association and a retiring teacher, presented the fifth-grade award after a record number of students were nominated, making the decision process a difficult one.

The awards go each year to one fifth-grade girl and one fifth-grade boy as well as one eighth-grade girl and one eighth-grade boy selected by teachers for their service to their school, strong academic skills, courtesy to staff members and peers, leadership, sportsmanship and school spirit.