Two-car crash in Antioch sends three people to hospital

Three people were injured early Saturday in a two-car accident in Antioch, according to police.

One of the people was trapped in his car and had to be cut out of it by the Antioch Fire Department, Antioch Battalion Chief Joe Dushane said.

Both cars were traveling east on Route 173. The first car, a Ford Fusion occupied by a man and a woman, was stopped at Main Street when it was struck from behind by the second car, a late-model Chevrolet, at 3:29 a.m., Antioch police said.

All three were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Antioch police is investigating the accident.