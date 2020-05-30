Protests in Chicago turn violent, stores looted, Lightfoot imposes curfew

Protesters confront police officers over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. Associated Press

Crowds returned to downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon for a second day of protests, as outrage continues to pulse across the United States in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a curfew for the city of Chicago from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. It's the first time a curfew has been issued citywide since 1968 Martin Luther King riots.

Hundreds of people began gathering at Federal Plaza about 2 p.m., again chanting and demanding "Justice for George." The crowd soon swelled to the thousands and spilled onto streets throughout the Loop, splintering into different groups. Protesters surrounded police near the Daley Center and eventually posted up near Trump Tower another group shut down Lake Shore Drive.

Tensions quickly mounted in various pockets of the sprawling march, with numerous scuffles between protesters and police.

Several stores on Michigan Avenue and State Street were looted, including Macy's, Nike and Nieman Marcus. Some people could be seen spray-painting CTA buses and Chicago police vehicles, while others hurled eggs and water bottles at officers who scrambled to contain the crowd. Tires on several police SUVs were slashed.

