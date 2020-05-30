Illinois reports 1,462 new COVID-19 cases, 61 more deaths Saturday

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday announced 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the state and 61 additional deaths from the disease. Courtesy of the CDC

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday announced 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 61 additional deaths from the disease.

As of Saturday, the department had reported a total of 118,917 cases in the state, including 5,330 deaths, among 101 counties.

The latest daily numbers were announced a day after Illinois entered Phase 3 of Governor J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, which also marked the formal end of his stay-at-home executive order.

While state officials are continuing to release new infection numbers on a daily basis, Friday was the last daily weekday briefing for Pritzker, who has held them since mid-March. The governor had already started cutting back some of his weekend press appearances during the past month. Future news conferences will be held when necessary, he said.

The breakdown of new cases in Cook and its collar counties is as follows:

• Cook County: 4 males in their 40s, 1 female in her 50s, 3 males in their 50s, 1 unknown in their 50s, 1 female in her 60s, 4 males in their 60s, 1 female in her 70s, 6 males in their 70s, 5 females in their 80s, 2 males in their 80s, 5 females in their 90s, 1 male in his 90s.

• DuPage County: 1 female in her 60s, 2 males in their 70s, 1 male in his 80s, 1 female in her 90s.

• Kane County: 2 males in their 60s, 1 female in her 70s, 2 males in their 70s, 1 female in her 80s.

• Lake County: 1 male in his 90s

• McHenry County: 1 male in his 80s

• Will County: 1 female in her 80s, 2 males in their 80s, 1 male in his 90s.

• Winnebago County: 1 female in his 90s

During the past week, the state has averaged a 7% positivity rate in COVID-19 tests.