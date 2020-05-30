Feder: Joe Walsh returning to radio starting Monday

Joe Walsh, the former firebrand congressman and talk show host who declared "I'm done with talk radio" last summer, is getting back behind a microphone again, Robert Feder writes.

Starting Monday, Walsh will host a two-hour Monday-through-Friday talk show to be distributed nationally by Global American Broadcasting Radio Network. It will originate live from 10 a.m. to noon, but air in the Chicago area on delay from 3 to 5 p.m. on north suburban Evanston Broadcasting news/talk WCGO 1590-AM/95.9-FM.

It marks a return to radio for Walsh, who spent six years on Salem Media news/talk WIND 560-AM. He stepped down in August from both his local show and his national show, syndicated by Salem Radio Network, to challenge Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2020. Walsh ended his quixotic bid in February.

