Autopsy: Mundelein teen died from gunshot wounds

The Lake County Coroner's office released the name on Saturday of the Mundelein teenager who was fatally shot on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walgreens in Mundelein.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated that 18-year-old Gavile Jackson died as a result of injuries received from a gunshot.

The investigation into his death continues by the Lake County Coroner's office, Mundelein Police Department and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. No arrests have been made.

"We have been in close contact with Mr. Jackson's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time," said Dr. Howard Cooper, the Lake County Coroner. "This is truly a tragedy."

The shooting stemmed from a disagreement between a small group of people who knew each other, Mundelein police said on Thursday.

"They had gathered for an exchange that may have been drug-related," said Sgt. Chris Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, which is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about Thursday's shooting can call Mundelein police at (847) 968-4600 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.