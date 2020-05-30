21-year-old shot to death on residential block near Gurnee

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot late Friday in an unincorporated area near Gurnee by someone he was likely acquainted with, authorities said Saturday.

Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies found the man about 9:50 p.m. Friday suffering from a gunshot wound outside a house on the 36900 block of North Grandwood Drive in unincorporated Warren Township.

The victim was unresponsive, and deputies attempted lifesaving efforts on him, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. After paramedics arrived, they transported the victim to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was subsequently pronounced dead, officials said.

According to the sheriff's preliminary investigation, the shooting was preceded by a meeting between the victim and offender near the roadway, which is near the victim's residence. After the offender shot the victim, he fled from the scene, authorities said.

"The victim was likely acquainted with the offender and this was not a random act," according to the news release.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is in the process of scheduling an autopsy, while the sheriff's criminal investigations division continues its investigation.