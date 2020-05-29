 

Wheeling mourns former Village President Sheila Schultz

  • Former Wheeling Village President Sheila Schultz, left, who died Friday, taught the value of community service to her daughter, Kathy Ryg, pictured with her during a 2006 family trip to Ireland.

Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 5/29/2020 5:46 PM

Wheeling officials announced with sadness that former Village President Sheila Schultz died Friday.

"Sheila was the definition of what it means to be a public servant, dedicating decades of her life to many facets of community service," Village President Pat Horcher said in a statement. "She was a friend and an honorable representative of the people of the village of Wheeling."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A village resident for more than 65 years, Schultz was first elected as village trustee in 1979. She was elected as Wheeling's first female village president in 1981, a role she held for 16 years.

Officials Friday said that as a village leader, Schultz worked toward a more equitable environment for all residents, dedicating her focus to forming a human rights commission and a senior commission.

During her tenure, Wheeling also created its first senior center, joined first-of-their-kind joint municipal organizations the Northwest Water Commission and the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County, and constructed a new and modernized Metra train station to help residents more easily commute between the suburbs and the Chicago, officials said.

Schultz is survived by a large family of sons, daughters, and grandchildren, including daughter Kathleen Ryg, the former state representative for Illinois' 59th District.

"In many ways, Sheila remains a cornerstone of our community, having led Wheeling through a number of pivotal decisions that continue to define the village -- including the purchase of Palwaukee Airport (now known as Chicago Executive Airport)," Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said in a statement. "Her passion for the good of the community and her compassion for those in need will be sorely missed."

