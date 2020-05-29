 

State enters Phase 3 as COVID-19 claims 86 more lives

      Members of the Illinois National Guard work with the public at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Rolling Meadows High School recently. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, May 22, 2020

 
As restrictions on businesses and gatherings loosened Friday, state health officials announced 86 more deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed the lives of 5,270 in Illinois.

"This brings to an end Illinois' stay-at-home executive order," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "As we end this phase, it is important to take note that the people of Illinois have taken this seriously and that has made all the difference."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Health officials also announced another 1,622 residents had tested positive for the disease, bringing the total number of infections to 117,455.

Only 7.4% of the tests returned Friday were positive for the disease.

Health officials will keep an eye on the state's infection rate over the next month to determine if restrictions on movement and gatherings can be loosened further.

The earliest that can happen is June 26, Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledged recently.

"I trust all of you in your communities will model safe practices, social distancing and face coverings to minimize transmission of this virus," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

