Police: Lindenhurst man battered, choked person, then fled to Wisconsin

A Lindenhurst man, accused of battering and choking an adult household member then fleeing to Wisconsin with his child, is being sent back to Illinois following the efforts of the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lindenhurst Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Tod W. Harig, 32, of the 2400 block of Plum Tree Road, fled with his child to a family member's home in Lone Rock, Wisconsin. He was discovered there and arrested without incident by U.S. marshals, Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said Friday in a news release.

Harig is currently being held at the jail in Richland County, Wisconsin, pending extradition hearings,

Lindenhurst Police obtained an arrest warrant for Harig on charges of child abduction and domestic battery on Wednesday. When Harig took his child to Wisconsin, he violated a court order, according to the release.

Covelli said the child was found safe at the same home as Harig and has been reunited with his mother.

The arrest warrant carries a $250,000 bond.