Latest nursing home stats: 2,747 coronavirus deaths

At least 2,747 residents and employees of Illinois long-term care facilities have died after contracting the coronavirus, according to new state figures.

The deaths now account for more than half -- 52% -- of the 5,270 COVID-19 fatalities statewide.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday updated its database of nursing homes and other facilities with outbreaks. The state has reported a total of 17,133 laboratory-confirmed cases among residents and staff, up from the 14,882 recorded last Saturday.

Lingering data discrepancies and reporting changes have muddled the weekly listing. For instance, Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights is now self-reporting seven deaths, 26 cases for residents and 24 cases for employees.

But the Lutheran Home cases do not appear with the figures compiled by the state and haven't for weeks. Earlier this month, when Lutheran Home had 14 residents and four employees test positive for the virus, the 354-bed facility wasn't included with the state's data.

"All confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on the campus of Lutheran Home have been reported, in compliance with senior living community requirements, to both the Cook County Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health," spokesman Rex Paisley said in a written response Friday. "We are uncertain why we have not been listed on the IDPH website."

Officials have said to expect lag time and discrepancies since facilities first report data to their local health departments, which in turn report to the state.

A week ago, IDPH published figures only for long-term care facilities dealing with current outbreaks, or at least one case within the previous 28 days. The next day, the state reversed course and again included historical data.

As of Friday, the data show at least 1,583 deaths in Cook County, 297 in DuPage County, 176 in Lake County and 143 in Will County.

In Cook, Villa at Windsor Park in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood had the highest number of deaths -- 37 -- followed by the Niles Nursing and Rehab Center with 33.

IDPH this week filed emergency rules requiring long-term care facilities test all residents and staff for COVID-19. Each facility also has to report to public health officials the number of residents and staff tested, as well as the number of positive, negative and indeterminate test results.

The state has provided 45,000 testing kits to 170 long-term care facilities.