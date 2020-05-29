Glen Ellyn scholarships awarded

The Glen Ellyn Woman's Club provided scholarships to two high school seniors in the graduating class of 2020.

Recipients were Abby Schowalter from Glenbard South High School and Riley Krudop from Glenbard West High School.

Schowalter plans to attend the College of Wooster to study biology with the goal of becoming an emergency medicine physician.

Krudop plans to attend Colorado State University to study ecosystem science and sustainability with the goal of becoming an environmental science researcher or policymaker.

The Glen Ellyn Woman's Club is in its 126th year as a philanthropic organization. For details about the club, call (630) 363-5327.