Barrington, Palatine set their rules for outdoor restaurant, bar operations

This is the Tap House Grill in downtown Palatine. Palatine establishments will be allowed to have alfresco service for seated guests from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Daily Herald file photo

The Canteen Restaurant in downtown Barrington has approval to use its parking lot for outdoor dining under the state's reopening plan. Daily Herald file photo

Game plans have been formed in Barrington and Palatine in preparation for today's reopening of restaurants and bars with outdoor service following state guidelines.

Barrington village board members in a special meeting Thursday approved closing a section of a downtown street to accommodate two neighboring restaurants and other details for the outdoor service. In Palatine, the village council reached agreement Wednesday on matters including operating hours and use of public parking spaces.

McGonigal's Pub and Big Iron Horse Barbecue submitted a joint plan to expand onto Park Avenue, between Cook and Station streets, for the state's Phase 3 reopening, said Barrington Assistant to the Village Manager Melanie Marcordes. She said the establishments plan to have a combined 24 tables.

Some joints such as Egg Harbor Cafe on Main Street in downtown Barrington will use existing outdoor cafe space with minor modifications. To the south on Hough Street, the venerable Canteen Restaurant received village board approval to use its parking lot for outdoor dining.

The Barrington ordinance requires the outdoor spots to operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

"I am excited for all of our businesses to be able to open back up in some limited capacities and I really hope that our community comes out and supports them in full strength," Trustee Kate Duncan said.

Palatine establishments will be allowed to have alfresco service for seated guests from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The village council also agreed to prohibit outdoor live entertainment and that food must be available at all times where alcohol is served.

"As we kind of get into the restaurants being outdoor dining, it's not an outdoor beer garden," Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz said. "We've got to make sure we ... keep it to the seated patrons only."

Restaurants and bars may use existing patios or other private property for the outdoor dining. The Palatine establishments will be allowed to use open-sided tents on the private lots after passing a village inspection.

In downtown Palatine, some public parking spaces could be closed at the discretion of village administrators to accommodate the outdoor eating and drinking beyond a sidewalk. However, Schwantz stressed the village has to keep all business interests in mind.

"Other businesses are opening," he said. "Other businesses need those parking spaces. We're talking a lot about restaurants -- and rightfully so we're talking about outdoor dining -- but there's an awful lot of retail businesses and an awful lot of salons and the like that are going to be opening and are champing at the bit as well."

On Palatine's northern border, the Deer Park Town Center has several restaurants interested in offering or expanding outdoor dining areas, Deer Park Village Administrator Beth McAndrews said.

"We are working with them to find good options and look forward to seeing them opening up soon," McAndrews said.

Those who plan to visit the taverns and restaurants "should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while on premises," except while eating and drinking at a table, according to the state's reopening guidelines.

Exceptions can be made for people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from safely wearing a mask.