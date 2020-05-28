 

Where you'll be able to go shopping in the suburbs starting Friday

  • Matt Piper of The Beer Cellar in Geneva stocks a cooler in preparation for walk-in business that's expected to restart Friday.

      Matt Piper of The Beer Cellar in Geneva stocks a cooler in preparation for walk-in business that's expected to restart Friday. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

  • Empty stores and sidewalks at The Arboretum of South Barrington should come to life come Friday when the governor allows more retail stores to reopen.

      Empty stores and sidewalks at The Arboretum of South Barrington should come to life come Friday when the governor allows more retail stores to reopen. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Empty stores and parking lots at The Arboretum of South Barrington should see some traffic come Friday when the governor allows more retail stores to reopen.

      Empty stores and parking lots at The Arboretum of South Barrington should see some traffic come Friday when the governor allows more retail stores to reopen. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Signs in a storefront announce their reopening date at The Arboretum of South Barrington.

      Signs in a storefront announce their reopening date at The Arboretum of South Barrington. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 5/28/2020 6:38 AM

With Illinoisans eager for the looser restrictions that accompany Phase 3 of the state's COVID-19 reopening plan, suburban retailers are preparing to welcome customers as soon as Friday.

Malls in Vernon Hills, Deer Park, Aurora and elsewhere are readying for shoppers, as are stores in smaller centers.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But representatives for two of the suburbs' largest malls -- Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg and Gurnee Mills in Gurnee -- aren't saying when they'll reopen. Both are owned by the Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group.

"Simon is complying with all state and local orders and is opening properties when permitted to do so," Simon spokeswoman Jacqueline Boselli said.

Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills will reopen at 11 a.m. Monday. So will Aurora's Fox Valley Mall, which is owned by the same company, Centennial Real Estate.

It'll be up to the individual retailers to decide when to open their stores.

To allow more time for cleaning after business hours, both malls will operate on reduced schedules for the first 30 days. Signs at entrances and throughout the malls will remind people to wear masks, wash hands and continue social distancing practices.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In the food courts, tables will be cleaned and covered with butcher paper after each diner departs. Food will be served in to-go containers.

Stores at the Deer Park Town Center mall will begin reopening based on their individual corporate directives, said Lisa Blaszinski, the center's general manager. Some had been offering curbside pickup service during the crisis, and that should continue, she said.

To keep people safe, Deer Park's cleaning staff will sanitize and disinfect areas and surfaces that are likely to be contacted frequently by shoppers, Blaszinski said. Hand sanitizer stations have been added and disposable face masks will be available.

The Elgin Shopping Mall, which mostly caters to the Latino community, will reopen Friday. Face coverings will be mandatory for all visitors, as will social distancing.

Lombard's Yorktown Center mall doesn't have a reopening date. Many of its stores and restaurants offer curbside service, and that will continue even after the mall reopens to customers, said Emily Barack, the mall's marketing and business development manager.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

It's not just mall operators that are grateful for permission to resume business. So are the owners of independent stores like Libertyville's Dreamland Comics, which will reopen Friday.

The COVID-19 crisis has been particularly tough for the comic book world. Some publishers ordered writers and artists to stop working, and the industry's primary book distributor temporarily stopped sending shipments to stores. Some shops folded.

"We have done a few online sales during the shutdown in an attempt to cover our expenses," owner Charlie Balicki said. "I haven't paid myself in two months."

• Daily Herald staff writer Elena Ferrarin contributed to this report.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
'Now the social (part) is over': What suburban hair salons, barbershops will be like
Related Article
'Now the social (part) is over': What suburban hair salons, barbershops will be like
 
Reopening U.S. economy will mean creating all kinds of new jobs
Related Article
Reopening U.S. economy will mean creating all kinds of new jobs
 
State reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths, as Pritzker releases new reopening guidelines
Related Article
State reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths, as Pritzker releases new reopening guidelines
 
Retailers reopening more stores, tourism expanding
Related Article
Retailers reopening more stores, tourism expanding
 
Bars and restaurants can serve outdoors as soon as May 29; golf, other restrictions to ease
Related Article
Bars and restaurants can serve outdoors as soon as May 29; golf, other restrictions to ease
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 