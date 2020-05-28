What others are writing about COVID-19

An employee of the Florida Department of Health puts up a sign at a testing site for COVID-19 at the West Perrine Health Center during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Miami. The walk-up site is a joint operation between the Florida Department of Health and Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

100,000 Lives Lost to COVID-19. What Did They Teach Us?

As the country passes this horrific milestone, ProPublica asks some important questions: How do we prevent the next 100,000 deaths? How do we better protect our most vulnerable? How can we take action to keep this from happening again? Read the story.

Coronavirus may never go away, even with a vaccine

But that doesn't mean things will always be dire. Experts say it's time for leaders to start focusing on long-term solutions. The Washington Post explores how embracing this reality is crucial to our response.

5 ways to prevent another 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the US (and beyond)

Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lays out five issues at the core of public health that could save lives. Read his piece in Vox.

103-year-old Massachusetts woman beats coronavirus, celebrates with Bud Light

The picture of Jennie Stejna, 103, sipping a cold Bud Light from her hospital bed is worth the click. Read the story in USA Today.

How coronavirus spreads outdoors vs. indoors

Can a passing runner give you COVID-19? Is it safe to go to the beach? This YouTube video from Vox does a great job explaining the risk of catching the virus during outdoor activities and how you can lower the risk for yourself and others. Watch the video.