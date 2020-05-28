State reports 104 more COVID-19 deaths, passes 115,000 total cases

As Illinoisans anticipate easing of stay at home restrictions Friday, the number of COVID-19 deaths climbed by 104 and cases rose by 1,527 Thursday, officials said.

That means 5,186 Illinoisans have died from the respiratory disease and there has been 115,833 cases statewide.

Of those who died, 44% were in long-term care facilities.

On Friday, the state will enter Phase 3 of the five-phase reopening program, allowing outdoor dining at restaurants, hair salons and barbershops to resume services, golfing in foursomes, and gatherings of 10 or fewer.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said if the state follows health metrics, such as decreasing hospitalizations, Illinois could move into Phase 4, which lifts most restrictions, as soon as June 26.

New guidelines for churches to hold outdoor and drive-in services, and indoor gatherings of 10 or less will be issued soon.

Pritzker also said that guidelines would be issued shortly to allow horse racing facilities to reopen, although spectators would have to watch from home.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also is filing emergency rules requiring nursing homes to develop comprehensive testing programs for residents and staff members.

Those who ignore the rules will be subject to penalties that include fines or license action.