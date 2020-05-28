 

Pop-up Food Pantry provides food for families in need in Aurora

  • Nicholas Thompson of Aurora balances three gallons of milk as he hurries to put them in the trunk of a waiting vehicle Thursday at Aurora's first Pop-Up Food Pantry at Phillips Park.

      Nicholas Thompson of Aurora balances three gallons of milk as he hurries to put them in the trunk of a waiting vehicle Thursday at Aurora's first Pop-Up Food Pantry at Phillips Park. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • An extremely long line of cars weaves through Aurora's first Pop-Up Food Pantry on Thursday at Phillips Park.

      An extremely long line of cars weaves through Aurora's first Pop-Up Food Pantry on Thursday at Phillips Park. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Balancing three gallons of milk, Nicholas Thompson hurried toward a waiting vehicle.

The Aurora resident was one of many people who volunteered Thursday to help others solve their food shortage problems.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Quad County Urban League joined Aurora to kick off town's first Pop-Up Food Pantry.

After seeing a dramatic increase in food insecurities in the state's second-largest city due to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, community leaders came together to organize additional food distribution opportunities in the heart of Aurora's east side.

A long line of cars wove through Phillips Park in Aurora and stretched down Smith Boulevard, past East Aurora High School and continued along 5th Avenue as they waited.

The vehicles were split in the roadway by large stacks of boxes containing the food to be handed out.

The agencies were hoping to provide food for up to 800 families in need.

