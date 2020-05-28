Palatine police probing case of 22-year-old woman reported missing

Palatine police say they are investigating the case of a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday.

Cmdr. David Weeks said resident Emily Truong was reported to have been last seen May 23 on Chicago's West Side. Truong is described as an Asian woman with brown eyes, black and brown hair, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a jade Buddha necklace on a red chain, leggings, a tank top and windbreaker.