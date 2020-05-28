May 28 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Workers instruct people on how to collect their own nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at a drive-through testing site organized by the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy in Chicago. Associated Press File Photo/May 18, 2020

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion

Since the outbreak began, there have been 59,456 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,606 deaths in the suburbs, more than 50% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Thursday, suburban Cook had 31,136 cases and 1,470 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 44,170 cases and 2,049 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,406 cases and 72 deaths in Des Plaines, 667 cases and 25 deaths in Wheeling, 548 cases and 13 deaths in Streamwood, 542 cases and 6 deaths in Mount Prospect, 524 cases and 9 deaths in Palatine, 464 cases and 35 deaths in Glenview, 430 cases and 11 deaths in Schaumburg, 402 cases and 24 deaths in Arlington Heights, 379 cases and 7 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 284 cases and 10 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 273 cases and 36 deaths in Park Ridge, 272 cases and 17 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 215 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 90 cases and 12 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion)

DuPage County• The county reported 7,479 cases and 351 deaths Thursday.

• Top counts: 710 cases and 6 deaths in Addison, 685 cases and 7 deaths in West Chicago, 555 cases and 4 deaths in Glendale Heights, 459 cases and 9 deaths in Bensenville, 450 cases and 30 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 439 cases and 26 deaths in Carol Stream, 317 cases and 13 deaths in Lombard, 275 cases and 7 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 227 cases and 28 deaths in Elmhurst, 202 cases and 15 deaths in Downers Grove, 204 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 195 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 135 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn, and 132 cases and 17 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 7,988 cases and 268 deaths as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 2,335 to 2,339 in Waukegan; 475 to 479 in Round Lake Beach; 320 to 324 in Mundelein; 245 to 249 in Gurnee; 140 to 144 in Vernon Hills; 120 to 124 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 110 to 114 in Wauconda; 80 to 84 in Lake Zurich; 75 to 79 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,145 cases with 167 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts: 2,800 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,431 in Elgin (Kane portion), 599 in Carpentersville, 234 in South Elgin, 218 in St. Charles, 151 in North Aurora, 138 in Geneva, 91 in Batavia, and 38 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 1,506 cases and 73 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Thursday.

Will County• There have been 5,356 cases and 268 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Thursday.

• Cases per town include 285 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 55 in Aurora (Will portion).