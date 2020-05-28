Man charged with beating ex-girlfriend in Glen Ellyn, then leaving by Lyft

Bail was set at $150,000 Thursday for a Chicago man accused of beating and strangling his ex-girlfriend in Glen Ellyn, then using a ride-share service to leave.

Marvin Johnson, 22, of the 1400 block of South Hamlin Avenue, appeared before DuPage County Judge George Bakalis, on a charge of aggravated battery and several misdemeanor charges, including two counts of domestic battery.

To be released, Johnson will have to post $15,000 bond, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. The release said there is an outstanding arrest warrant for him in a Kane County case in which he is accused of attacking the same woman, who is the mother of his child.

Glen Ellyn police were called at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to the victim's home. She was badly beaten, according to the release. She suffered scratches around her neck and bite marks on her nose.

Johnson went to the home to meet his daughter, and an argument ensued, authorities say.

He threw the victim to the ground, then choked her. When she got free and tried to call police, Johnson took the phone away and slammed her head in to a refrigerator, ripping hair from her head, according to the news release.

He forced her again to the ground and put his forearm to her neck. She almost passed out, according to the news release. He spit on her, bit her nose and released her.

After calling Lyft for a ride, Johnson poured soda on the phone to try to disable it.

Police found the Lyft ride; Johnson tried to run off, but an officer tackled him, according to the news release.

Johnson's next scheduled court date is June 22.

Kane County court records indicate Johnson was charged in December with four counts of aggravated domestic battery to a disabled or pregnant person, and four counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. The victim lived in Aurora at the time.

Johnson was held in the Kane County jail until posting bond April 13. On May 18, prosecutors filed paperwork saying he had violated his bail, and asked for an arrest warrant. The judge refused.

Johnson also faces three charges of indirect criminal contempt of court in Kane County.