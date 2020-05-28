Feder: Rich Warren retiring from WFMT's 'Midnight Special'

Rich Warren is stepping down after 37 years as host of "The Midnight Special," the venerable weekly showcase for folk music, show tunes and comedy on WFMT 98.7-FM, Robert Feder writes.

His final broadcast of the show on the Window to the World Communications classical station will air July 25, but he'll continue to host WFMT's "Folkstage" concert series at 8 p.m. Saturdays.

"Working for WFMT embodied my youthful dreams, and it has been my privilege and pleasure to contribute to the station and our audiences for 46 years," Warren said. "As of last Saturday, I have hosted 1,268 installments of 'The Midnight Special,' and have never missed a single program. After these many years and programs, it's time to let someone with their own fresh ideas take the microphone."

Starting August 1, the show will be hosted by Marilyn Rea Beyer, former midday host and music director at WUMB in Boston.

Beyer, who grew up in south suburban Lansing, said she's been a fan of "The Midnight Special" since her teens.

