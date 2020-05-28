Elgin residents turn out by the hundreds for food, supplies

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comPam Erone of Hoffman Estates along with daughters Rachel, 15, and Anna, 13, with Chris Chavez of West Chicago load up just one of hundreds of cars that stopped by the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Elgin to pick up milk and boxes of food on a first-come first-serve basis.

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comJim Toth of Elgin stopped by the Northern Illinois Food Bank to pick up a gallon of milk and two box of food as over 250 food boxes were handed out to hundreds of individuals on a first-come first-serve basis. Jim said that he is a "church person" and whatever he doesn't use he will donate.

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comHundreds of cars line up at the makeshift drive-through waiting for milk, diapers, food boxes and children's books in Elgin. The Northern Illinois Food Bank's mobile food pantry distributed 250 food boxes which will feed approximately 1,000 individuals, on a first-come first-serve basis.

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comAdriana Lopez of Elgin stopped by the Northern Illinois Food Bank to pick up a couple of gallons of milk and a box of food as over 250 food boxes were handed out to hundreds of individuals on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank was out in full force in Elgin handing out milk, food boxes, diapers and even children's books to over 250 people who stayed in their cars as volunteers worked through the rain depositing the goods in trunks and the back of pickup trucks.

Franklin Ramirez, Elgin's township supervisor, handed out gallons of milk saying, "It's a real sense of pride giving back to the community, you see the sense of need that in the community. It's not a sense of sorrow, it's a sense of helping our neighbors that gives us joy ... during these sad times."

Elgin residents far and wide looking for a little help in these COVID-19 times stopped, including Emilia Arthur and Adriana Lopez. They waited in long lines to pick up milk and food boxes for their families. The Northern Illinois Food Bank's mobile food pantry distributed 250 food boxes that will feed approximately 1,000 individuals, on a first-come, first-served basis.