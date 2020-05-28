Elgin residents turn out by the hundreds for food, supplies
The Northern Illinois Food Bank was out in full force in Elgin handing out milk, food boxes, diapers and even children's books to over 250 people who stayed in their cars as volunteers worked through the rain depositing the goods in trunks and the back of pickup trucks.
Franklin Ramirez, Elgin's township supervisor, handed out gallons of milk saying, "It's a real sense of pride giving back to the community, you see the sense of need that in the community. It's not a sense of sorrow, it's a sense of helping our neighbors that gives us joy ... during these sad times."
Elgin residents far and wide looking for a little help in these COVID-19 times stopped, including Emilia Arthur and Adriana Lopez. They waited in long lines to pick up milk and food boxes for their families. The Northern Illinois Food Bank's mobile food pantry distributed 250 food boxes that will feed approximately 1,000 individuals, on a first-come, first-served basis.