District 158 school board president resigns

Huntley Community School District 158 school board President Michael Fleck is stepping down from his post effective July 16.

Fleck resigned because he is relocating outside the district. He first was appointed to the board in January 2013 and was elected to two full terms in 2013 and 2017. He has served as board president since June 2018.

Board Vice President Tony Quagliano will assume the presidency.

Applications to fill Fleck's seat are being accepted. The appointee will serve until the next school board election in spring 2021.

Interested candidates can submit an application with supporting documents by 4 p.m. June 15. It must include a letter of interest, proof of citizenship, residency within District 158 and Illinois for at least a year, and voter registration for McHenry or Kane counties, resume and three letters of reference, and verification of being at least 18 years old.

Send documents to Julie Stock, executive assistant and board operations, Huntley Community School District 158, 650 Dr. John Burkey Drive, Algonquin, IL 60102.

For information, contact the superintendent's office at (847) 659-6103 or by email at superintendent@district158.org.